"He Knew...": Melania Trump Credits Son Barron With Trump's US Presidency Win

Melania Trump credited her 18-year-old son Barron with playing a major role in her husband Donald Trump's successful bid for a second term as President of the United States. During an interview on the morning show Fox & Friends, she said that Barron had been instrumental in advising his father on strategies to connect with younger voters, reported The New York Times.

"He was very vocal," the former and future first lady said, highlighting her son's active involvement in recommending media personalities popular with Generation Z. "He knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to."

Melania Trump noted that younger audiences have moved away from traditional media platforms such as television, and rely more on phones, podcasts, and streaming platforms. She credited Barron with understanding these shifts, saying that he "brought in so many young people - he knows his generation."

Barron Trump, currently a freshman at New York University, faces unique challenges as the son of a high-profile public figure. Speaking about his adjustment to university life, Melania Trump said, "I don't think it's possible for him to be a normal student."

She shared the guidance she had offered him as he navigates this territory: "This is your road. This is your life."

The interview took a light-hearted turn as Melania Trump discussed her husband's public appearances, including his dancing at events, and her recent memoir. Looking ahead to her return as first lady, she said that she was already interviewing potential staff members for her second term in the White House.

"My team is in contact with the White House, so that's a plus, but we have all that we need," she said, noting that her prior experience has made the preparation process more straightforward.

According to The New York Times, close associates of the president-elect have suggested that Melania Trump may divide her time between the White House and the family's New York residence.

In November 2024, Melania Trump had declined an invitation from current first lady Jill Biden for a traditional meeting at the White House following Donald Trump's re-election.