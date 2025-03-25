'Mehul Choksi In Country, Attach Great Importance To Case': Belgium Ministry

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi - believed to be residing in Antigua - is currently in Belgium, the European nation has confirmed to NDTV. In a communication, the Belgian foreign ministry confirmed that they are aware of his presence and "attaches great importance and attention to it".

The 65-year-old wanted for his alleged involvement in Rs 13,500-crore loan fraud in Punjab National Bank along with Nirav Modi, has been living in Antwerp with his wife Preeti Choksi, who is a Belgian citizen.

Unconfirmed reports had said they acquired an 'F Residency Card'.

