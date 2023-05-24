Mehmet Ozyurek, Man With World's Longest Nose, Dies At 75

Mehmet Ozyurek was cremated in his hometown of Artvin.

Mehmet Ozyurek, the Guinness World Record (GWR) holder for the longest nose, died at the age of 75. GWR announced the news on its website, saying it's "saddened" by Mr Ozyurek's death. The Turkish man's nose measured 3.46 inches and the record was confirmed by GWR in November 2021. Mr Ozyurek was awarded the title of longest nose on a living person (male) twice before - first in 2001 on 'Guinness World Records: Primetime in Los Angeles', and again in 2010 on the set of 'Lo Show dei Record' in Italy.

According to GWR, Mr Ozyurek was well known and loved for his zest for life, and often spoke of how he was "blessed" to have a record-breaking nose.

His last rites were held in his hometown of Artvin.

GWR said Mr Ozyurek fell ill and suffered a heart attack, he was scheduled to undergo a surgery. Doctors tried to save him but their efforts were in vain.

His son Baris told Turkish news portal Mynet: "I sincerely thank the people of Artvin and their fans. We have pain. My father was very kind-hearted, he tried not to offend anyone. My father was not only at peace with his nose, he was at peace with his life."

The record holder had told GWR in 2021 that his sniffing abilities were different from other people.

"I say 'there is a smell here'. Other people say 'we don't smell that smell'. I say, 'you may not smell it but I can'," the website carried a quote from Mr Ozyurek.

He said that his distinctive large nose was a family trait, but the cause of it was never known.