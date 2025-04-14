Meghna Alam: All About Bangladeshi Model Arrested For "Threatening Diplomatic Ties"

Bangladeshi model and former Miss Earth Bangladesh winner, Meghna Alam, has been detained under the Special Powers Act for allegedly threatening the country's diplomatic ties. According to police, Ms Alam was arrested for allegedly spreading false information about an "important individual", specifically a Saudi Arabian diplomat, with the intention of damaging relations between countries. Before her arrest, the model posted multiple Facebook updates alleging that a foreign diplomat was trying to silence her with the help of law enforcement agencies, AFP reported.

On April 9, she was detained by police after a Facebook livestream showed individuals claiming to be law enforcement entering her home in Dhaka. During the 12-minute video, Ms Alam pleaded with the officers, assuring them she would cooperate. She was subsequently taken into custody and sent to Kashimpur jail after a Dhaka court ordered a 30-day detention.

Ms Alam's detention has sparked concern, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding her arrest. The model's father, Badrul Alam, said her arrest followed a relationship with the then Saudi ambassador to Dhaka. "The ambassador and Meghna were in a relationship, and my daughter refused his marriage proposal because he already has a wife and children," he said.

Notably, Saudi Arabia plays a significant role in supporting Bangladesh, providing substantial financial and humanitarian aid. Additionally, it hosts a large workforce of Bangladeshi nationals, with 2.16 million workers, making them the largest nationality in Saudi Arabia, according to the 2022 Saudi census.

Amnesty International has also expressed concern over the arrest and issued a statement. "We call on the authorities to either charge Meghna with an internationally recognizable crime or release her," Amnesty International wrote on X.

Bangladesh 🇧🇩: Amnesty International is deeply concerned about the use of the Special Powers Act for the arrest of model Meghna Alam. The draconian legislation, with vague, overbroad provisions, has historically been used to arbitrarily detain people for long periods of time,… — Amnesty International South Asia, Regional Office (@amnestysasia) April 11, 2025

Who is Meghna Alam?

Meghna Alam is a 30-year-old Bangladeshi model, actress, and environmental advocate who gained prominence after being crowned Miss Earth Bangladesh 2020.

She's also a mindful leadership trainer and chairperson of the Miss Bangladesh Foundation, which focuses on societal welfare.

She serves as the National Director of the Miss Bangladesh Organization, which chooses the Bangladeshi representatives for Miss Earth.

She has been involved in social activism since age 12, addressing issues like gender dynamics, climate change, and food security.





