Meghan Markle's Netflix Show Has A Major Editing Error

Meghan Markle's new lifestyle cookery show, With Love, Meghan, debuted on Netflix on Tuesday. And it didn't take eagle-eyed viewers long to spot an editing error.

In the fourth episode, Love is in the Details, viewers find Ms Markle preparing to write on a blank chalkboard.

But the next scene shows the chalkboard had already been erased and Ms Markle's handwriting was faintly visible.

In what seemed to be a take two, the Suits alum wrote, "Bready or not, here I crumb." Then she said to the camera, "OK, let's go!"

In January, Netflix released a two-minute teaser of Meghan Markle's new series, With Love, Meghan.

According to Netflix's summary, "The show reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to's and candid conversations with friends, new and old."

She co-produced the eight-episode lifestyle series with Prince Harry's Archwell Productions, which has a $100 million Netflix deal.

Ms Markle displayed her culinary, gardening, and decorating abilities in With Love, Meghan, with appearances by friends and celebrities at a Montecito property.

On the show, Ms Markle was joined by celebrity friends Abigail Spencer, chefs Alice Waters and Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, and Godmothers Bookstore co-founder Jennifer Rudolph Walsh.

Fans have previously pointed out a significant editing error in another of Ms Markle's videos.

In her first-ever clip shared on Instagram, Ms Markle was seen running on the California beach in an all-white attire, writing "2025" in the sand, and then moving away from the camera.

Her fans soon, though, noticed that the former actress had run past another "2025" in the sand, perhaps indicating that this was not the first time she had traced the year out.