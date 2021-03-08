Meghan Markle Says Royal Family Denied Her Mental Health Help

Meghan Markle revealed in a no-holds-barred interview Sunday that a barrage of negative coverage in the British press had driven her to the point where life no longer seemed worth living.

"I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it. And I... just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought," she said in the two-hour CBS spot with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan, who married Prince Harry in 2018, said she told the royal family she was struggling and needed professional help but was told "that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)