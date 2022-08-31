Meghan Markle Slams British Media, Claims They Called Her Children The 'N-Word'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially quit royal duties in February 2021.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently opened up about her life in the royal family and revealed why she wasn't eager to share photos of her children with the media outlets in the United Kingdom.

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed that during her time as an active member of the British royal family, she was expected to release pictures of her now 3-year-old son, Archie, to the Royal Rota, which is the press pool that covers Queen Elizabeth II and her line of succession.

"There's literally a structure," the former American actress explained, adding, "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?"

"You tell me how that makes sense and then I'll play that game," the 41-year-old said.

Also Read | Woman Claims She Is "Allergic To Gravity", Spends 23 Hours A Day In Bed Due To Rare Syndrome

Further, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about having access to social media as a royal and noted that she and Prince Harry did not have control of the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account they initially shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton. One month before Archie was born, the couple, therefore, launched their own Instagram handle, @sussexroyal, and chose not to play the "exchange game" with the British press.

Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted photos on social media without first giving them to the Royal Rota. But after they stepped back as senior members of the royal family, they shut down the account. They were prohibited from using royal in their branding.

Meghan announced that she wasn't returning to social media due to constant bullying from trolls. She also spoke about the "toxic" tabloid culture and how it negatively impacted two families.

Also Read | "Legend In The Aviation Field": Pilot's Hilarious Sky Doodle Leaves Internet In Splits

The Duchess claimed that her husband blamed the media for ruining his relationship with his father, Prince Charles. "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process,'" she said. "It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision," she added.

Meghan too has had a strained relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, especially after a UK media outlet leaked the personal letter she wrote to him asking him to stop speaking with the press.