Meghan Shares Rare Family Video After Return To UK With Harry, Children

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has shared a rare glimpse of her family life in the UK after she and Prince Harry returned to Britain from the US.

The 34-second video was posted on Meghan's Instagram on Sunday and features several short clips of the family spending time outdoors. The video uses Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" as its background music and has UK flag and heart emojis appearing throughout.

One of the clips shows Meghan and Harry walking hand-in-hand along a country path. Meghan turns towards the camera and says, “come on, you”. Their son Archie can be seen running towards a group of deer, while their daughter Lilibet rides a bicycle with a doll sitting in the back.

Another part of the video shows Harry fishing with the children near a body of water. The family's black Labrador, Pula, is also seen walking alongside them.

The video also includes scenes of the children walking through wet ground in waterproof boots and a child's feet in front of an open fire.

It is the first time Meghan has shared her family on her Instagram grid since the Sussexes returned to the UK after living in California.

The footage comes after reports that the Sussexes have returned to Britain with their children and dogs. Last month, a spokesperson for the couple did not confirm when the family had arrived in the UK but said their dogs, Mia and Pula, would be travelling with them, according to BBC.

The family is believed to be staying at a private property in the Cotswolds, outside London. Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, have also been enrolled in a school in the UK.

The Sussexes stepped down as senior working members of the British royal family in 2020 and later moved to California. They have not returned to official royal duties and are expected to remain non-working royals while living in Britain.

Last week, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said the couple was surprised by a letter from King Charles III confirming that they would continue as non-working royals. The letter was sent on behalf of the King by Lord Chamberlain, a senior Palace official.

According to the letter, Harry and Meghan will remain private citizens and will not be able to use the titles "His Royal Highness" and "Her Royal Highness". The couple's spokesperson said they were "a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."