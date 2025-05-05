Meghan Markle Shares Family Photo After Prince Harry Loses UK Security Bid

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Meghan Markle shared a black-and-white photo of Prince Harry and their children. The photo was posted one day after Harry’s security request was denied. Prince Harry's legal battle for UK security funding was ruled against him.

Meghan Markle posted a black-and-white photograph of Prince Harry and their children at their Montecito residence, a day after her husband's request to restore his security in the United Kingdom was turned down.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, posted the photo on Saturday, May 3, in what appeared to be a show of support.

The photo had Prince Harry walking hand in hand with Prince Archie, his back to the camera; Lilibet, their daughter, sat on his shoulders in what looked like the garden of their Montecito home.

The post came after Prince Harry, 40, revealed he lost his protracted legal battle to keep taxpayer-funded security arrangements in the UK, the New York Post reported.

The Duke of Sussex claimed that his security was wrongfully terminated after leaving royal duties and relocating to the US in 2020.

The legal panel that made the ruling stated that Harry should not be granted publicly funded security because he no longer has royal responsibilities.

In an interview with the BBC, Prince Harry expressed his continued hope for a reconciliation with his family despite several "disagreements, differences". He said he was "devastated" by the ruling of the court.

Following the Friday ruling, Harry said, "The United Kingdom is my birthplace and will always be part of who I am."

Prince Harry contested the government's decision to reduce his protection but lost his initial lawsuit against the Royal and VIP Executive Committee [RAVEC] in February 2024, PEOPLE reported.

He also revealed to the BBC that his father, King Charles III, no longer communicates with him due to the legal issue.

Despite missing the UK, the Duke of Sussex said he probably won't bring his wife and children to the country again.

"I don't see a scenario where I would return to the UK with my wife and kids, right now," Prince Harry said.