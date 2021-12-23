Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share First Photo Of Daughter Lilibet On Christmas Card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, today shared the first glimpse of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on their official Christmas card.

The image, a family portrait, shows the couple with their two children - Ms Lilibet and son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Meghan Markle is holding six-month-old Lilibet in the picture.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family," the couple said in their card.

Meghan Markle, 40, and Prince Harry, 37 now live in California after stepping down from frontline royal duties last year.

Last year, the couple cut financial ties with the royal family. They signed a string of lucrative deals, including with the streaming giant Netflix, and Apple TV+.

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the waves as they accused an unnamed senior member of the royal family of racism, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.