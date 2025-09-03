Meet Ursula Von Der Leyen, The Woman Trump Calls Europe's Most Powerful Leader

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has earned praise from Donald Trump for her efforts to improve trans-Atlantic relations. At a Group of Seven summit in Canada earlier, von der Leyen had a private discussion on Ukraine, China, and trade with the US President.

Trump, long a critic of the EU, recently called von der Leyen one of Europe's most powerful people, as per The Wall Street Journal, and lauded a trade deal they negotiated in July in Scotland.

Both leaders have also voiced concern over Ukrainian children abducted by Russian forces. Von der Leyen believes that cooperation with the US delivers "tangible benefits on both sides."

Who Is Ursula Von Der Leyen?

Ursula von der Leyen, born on October 8, 1958, in Brussels, Belgium, is a German politician serving as the first female President of the European Commission since 2019. She was re-elected for a second five-year term in July 2024.

Daughter of Ernst Albrecht, a former Minister-President of Lower Saxony, von der Leyen grew up in a politically active family.

She initially studied economics at the London School of Economics before shifting to medicine, earning her medical degree from Hanover Medical School in 1987, and later a doctorate in medicine in 1991.

After a stint in California, she returned to Germany in 1996 and joined the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in 1990.

Von der Leyen has held several ministerial roles in Germany. She served as Minister of Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, and became Germany's first female Minister of Defence.

As President of the European Commission, von der Leyen has spearheaded initiatives such as the "Readiness 2030" plan, designed to mobilise up to 800 billion Euros to strengthen Europe's defence capabilities amid geopolitical uncertainties, including Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and questions over US military support.

Last week, von der Leyen's plane experienced a GPS jamming incident while en route to Bulgaria. The aircraft had to rely on traditional navigation methods, such as paper maps and a compass, to land safely at Plovdiv Airport. Bulgarian authorities suspect Russian interference, though the Kremlin has denied any involvement, as per CNN.