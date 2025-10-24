Colombian President Lashes Out At Trump Over Anti-Drug Air Strikes

Colombia's leftist president ramped up denunciations of Donald Trump's anti-drug air strikes and swatted aside US threats to freeze hundreds of millions of dollars in aid Thursday.

Fueling a spat that threatens to shatter ties between the long-allied nations, Gustavo Petro said, "Mr Trump has slandered me and insulted Colombia."

Petro accused Trump of "carrying out extrajudicial executions" that "violate international law" by striking alleged drug-trafficking boats.

The US has destroyed nine vessels and killed at least 37 people in under two months, according to US government accounts.

"The deaths keep increasing like a taxi meter," said Petro.

At least one Colombian is among the dead, a fisherman who Petro now admits may have become involved in trafficking "intermittently" to escape poverty.

Colombia has publicly demanded that Washington halt the attacks, infuriating Trump, who has branded Petro a "thug" and drug trafficker.

As retribution, Trump has announced an end to hundreds of millions of dollars of US aid to Colombia and threatened tariffs on Colombian goods.

If enacted, the cuts would stifle decades of security cooperation to curb the flow of cocaine from the world's biggest producer, Colombia, to its biggest consumer, the United States.

- 'Seize oil wells' -

Petro dismissed the impact of aid cuts, saying the cash goes to fund US non-governmental groups and to buy US arms.

"What happens if they take away the aid? In my opinion, nothing," he said.

The United States provided Colombia with almost $750 million in aid in 2023, according to US figures.

There are growing fears among Colombia's allies that a withdrawal of US funds could harm years-long efforts to stop the country from sliding back into conflict.

Despite peace accords a decade ago, pockets of the country are still controlled by guerrillas, cartels, and other armed groups.

The United States and other donors provide military aid as well as funding for coca eradication and demobilization projects.

Petro -- a former guerrilla who will leave office after the May elections -- has not shied away from the feud, which plays well with some of his core leftwing supporters.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted Petro's renewed attacks Thursday: "I don't think we're seeing a de-escalation from the unhinged leader of Colombia right now."

Petro also lashed out at Trump's September decision to put Colombia on a list of countries classified as not helping in the drug war.

Describing it as "an insult," he insisted Colombia was successfully countering cartels, despite cocaine production and exports hitting record levels.

"We have been the most effective in cocaine seizures in world history," Petro claimed, adding that Trump was being fed misinformation by his opponents on Colombia's "far right."

He said they aimed to influence Colombia's 2026 presidential election, to "strike Colombian progressivism and seize oil wells" in Venezuela.

Trump has said he is preparing attacks against traffickers operating on land, claiming maritime routes are being reduced.

"Any ground aggression is invasion and a rupture of national sovereignty," warned Petro.

Behind the scenes diplomats from both countries have been working to keep relations form rupturing completely.

On Thursday a string of Colombian ministers met with the top US diplomat in Bogota, for what the Colombian foreign ministry called a "frank dialogue."

They announced Colombia's ambassador to the United States Daniel Garcia-Pena would return to Washington, after being recalled in protest.

