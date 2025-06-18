Meet Anantha Chandrakasan, First Indian-Born Provost Of MIT

Professor Anantha Chandrakasan has become the first Indian-American to be named Provost of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He will succeed Cynthia Barnhart who announced her resignation from the position in February.

Mr Chandrakasan will assume the senior academic leadership position from July 1. He will oversee MIT's financial strategy, faculty affairs, institutional planning, and instructional programming in his role as provost.

Who Is Anantha Chandrakasan?