How McDonald's Responded To Bacterial Outbreak Linked To Its Burgers

A severe E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounder hamburgers at McDonald's has led to the death of one person and hospitalization of at least 10 others in the US. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the outbreak began in late September and spread to 10 states with most of the 49 cases reported in Colorado (27) and Nebraska (nine).

"10 people have been hospitalized. One older person in Colorado has died. Additionally, one child is hospitalized with complications of hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS," the health agency said in an official statement on Tuesday.

"Everyone interviewed has reported eating at McDonald's before their illness started, and most specifically mentioned eating a Quarter Pounder hamburger," it said.

The CDC also said the "true number" of sick people is likely "much higher" than the number reported because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.

It said the specific ingredient linked to illness has not yet been identified, but investigators are focused on two ingredients in particular: fresh slivered onions, and fresh beef patties.

McDonald's Responds

McDonald's said the initial findings from the investigation indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers.

"As a result, and in line with our safety protocols, all local restaurants have been instructed to remove this product from their supply and we have paused the distribution of all slivered onions in the impacted area," the fast food chain said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are also temporarily removing the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in the impacted area," it said.

Joe Erlinger, the president of McDonald's US, also released a video message and said, "Food safety is so important to me and everyone at McDonald's."

All other menu items, including other beef products like the Cheeseburger, Hamburger, Big Mac, McDouble and the Double Cheeseburger will be available.

E. coli Symptoms

Most people infected with E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting.

Symptoms usually start 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria and most people recover without treatment after 5 to 7 days, the CDC said.

Some people may develop serious kidney problems (hemolytic uremic syndrome) and would need to be hospitalized.