What's Is E. Coli Outbreak That's Being Linked To McDonald's Burgers

A person died and 49 others fell ill following an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The outbreak has primarily affected residents in the US states of Colorado and Nebraska. The slivered onions used in the burgers are suspected to be the source of contamination.

What is E. coli?

Escherichia coli (E. coli) is a type of bacteria commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals. While most strains of E. coli are harmless and help maintain gut health, some can cause serious foodborne illness.

E. coli outbreak at McDonald's: What's happening?

The CDC, along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), identified onions as a "likely source," leading McDonald's to suspend sales of Quarter Pounders in 12 states, including Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas and Utah. The fast-food chain has also stopped using the onions in question, although investigations are underway to determine whether the hamburger patties themselves could also be contributing to the outbreak. The outbreak was tied to E. coli O157.

So far, 10 people, including a child with a complicating illness, have been hospitalised, while a Colorado resident has died. The CDC's investigation suggests the actual number of sick people may be higher than reported, as many individuals recover without seeking medical attention. They warned it was a "fast-moving outbreak," with infections primarily occurring between customers who ate the burgers between late September and mid-October.

E. coli: Symptoms

Common symptoms include:

Severe stomach cramps

Diarrhoea, often bloody

Vomiting

Fever, though not always present and usually mild if it occurs

Symptoms usually appear three to four days after exposure to the bacteria, but can sometimes start as early as a day or as late as 10. Most people recover within 5 to 7 days. In severe cases, E. coli can lead to a serious complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which affects the kidneys and may require hospitalisation.

The CDC advises to seek medical help if you experience: