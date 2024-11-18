Carrot Recall Announced Across US After E. Coli Outbreak In 18 States

Organic carrots and baby carrots sold in grocery stores across the United States are being recalled after an E. coli outbreak that has left at least one person dead and 15 others hospitalised. The move came after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday flagged the new E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots sold by Grimmway Farms to big supermarkets-- including Trader Joe's, Whole Foods's 365, Walmart's Marketside, Target's Good & Gather, among others

So far, 39 cases have been reported across 18 states tied the E. coli infections linked with fresh carrots, the CDC said in a statement.

Health Advisory

The CDC urged people to not eat any recalled carrots and to wash items and surfaces that may have touched the bagged organic root veggie using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher. The carrots are unlikely to still be on store shelves, but may still be in consumers' homes and should be thrown away, the agency said.

Carrots Recalled

As per the US Food and Drug Administration, Grimmway Farms had issued a voluntary recall of the carrots, which were also shipped to stores in Canada and Puerto Rico.

Notably, the recalled whole organic carrots had best-if-used-by dates ranging from August 14 through October 23, while the recalled baby carrots had dates from September 11 through November 12.

Grimmway Farms, which was located in California, said in a Saturday press release that the company is reviewing its growing, harvesting and processing practices and that it is working with suppliers and health authorities on the matter. The previously family-owned company was reportedly sold to private equity firm Teays River Investments in 2020.

E. coli Poisoning Symptoms

Most Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria reside harmlessly in the intestines of people and animals. But some can cause mild to life-threatening gastrointestinal illnesses if consumed, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of E. coli poisoning, including dehydration, bloody diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and fever, appear between two to eight days after exposure.

Most people recover without treatment after five to seven days. In rare cases, especially seen among older adults and children under 5, people may develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) which is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. These people should seek emergency medical care immediately.

