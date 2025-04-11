McDonalds Employee Chokes US Teen For Taking Sauce From Behind Counter

A McDonald's employee allegedly assaulted a teenage girl at a St. Petersburg, Florida, food joint on April 4. At around 2:15 pm, the girl, 17, reportedly went behind the restaurant counter to take ranch dipping sauce after nobody helped her with it. As she walked back into the customer area, Akeena Sampson, an employee, grabbed her arm, Florida Police said.

When the teen girl tried to pull away, Ms Sampson grabbed her by the neck, choked her, and wrestled her to the ground.

Officer Tommy Glass, in a court document, revealed that Ms Sampson once again choked the teen while she was on the ground.

The court documents obtained by The New York Post said the teen was found with visible injury marks on her neck and left elbow. Ms Sampson "knowingly or willfully" abused a child, the documents added.

A spokeswoman for McDonald's US said the company was aware of the incident and has placed Ms Sampson on administrative leave until an investigation is conducted.

The fast food chain, in a statement, said, "We do not tolerate violence of any kind in our restaurants. This individual was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. We are assisting and cooperating with local law enforcement efforts."

Ms Sampson has been charged with child abuse without great bodily harm. Pinellas County records show that she was held on a $2,500 bond and was released from custody on April 5.

She has been released on the condition of not having contact with the victim.

Last year, a 15-year-old McDonald's worker came under attack from a 25-year-old man with a history of criminal offences. The incident occurred last April when a rowdy group of customers arrived at the fast food joint and harassed the young employees.