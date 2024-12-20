McCartney Reunites with Ringo And His Stolen Guitar In Historic London Show

A momentous reunion electrified the final night of Paul McCartney's London "Got Back" tour at the O2 Arena. In a surprise appearance, Ringo Starr, the Beatles' iconic drummer, joined his former bandmate on stage, sending waves of nostalgia through the packed venue.

The 84-year-old Starr expressed his delight at being part of the special evening, sharing his appreciation with the enthusiastic crowd.

The two Beatles then launched into a medley of timeless hits, including electrifying renditions of "Helter Skelter" and "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band." Starr's presence and energetic drumming brought an authentic Beatles vibe to the performance, much to the audience's delight.

Before exiting the stage, Starr reiterated his gratitude and affection for the fans. This wasn't the first time Starr and McCartney have shared the stage since the Beatles disbanded, having previously reunited during McCartney's "Freshen Up" tour in 2018-19.

The evening was further enriched by another special guest: Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, who joined McCartney for a performance of "Get Back." Adding to the historical significance of the night, McCartney played his original Hofner bass, an instrument he hadn't used in 50 years. This bass, instrumental in recording early Beatles hits like "Love Me Do," "She Loves You," and "Twist and Shout," was thought lost during 1969 recording sessions but was later discovered to have been stolen in 1972. Following an investigation, the bass was finally returned to McCartney in February.

The 82-year-old McCartney had opened the show with "A Hard Day's Night," setting the stage for a performance spanning almost 40 hits from the Beatles' legendary catalog.

