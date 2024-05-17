Beatles Legend Paul McCartney Becomes UK's First Billionaire Musician

Paul McCartney's net worth is estimated to be at a staggering 1.57 Billion dollars. (File)

Legendary musician Sir Paul McCartney has officially emerged as the first musician in the United Kingdom to attain billionaire status, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

The 81-year-old Beatles legend's net worth is estimated to be at a staggering 1.57 Billion dollars.

McCartney's 2023 "Got Back" tour, his valuable back catalogue, and "little help" from Beyonce, who did a cover of the famous Beatles song "Blackbird", were cited as reasons for the boost in McCartney's wealth.

On the newspaper's widely read list of the 350 richest people in the United Kingdom, McCartney ranked 165th.

For the third year in a row, Indian-origin investor Gopi Hinduja and his family topped the list. Gopi Hinduja's net worth is estimated to be 46 Billion dollars.

Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell's net worth increased by 50 million pounds since last year, according to the yearly Sunday Times Rich List.

With inputs from AFP