'May The 4th Be With You': Elon Musk Celebrates Son's Birthday

Elon Musk with his son X AE A-XII on his third birthday.

Billionaire and Twitter chief Elon Musk is a super busy man. But he still found time to celebrate his son X AE A-XII's third birthday on Thursday. He even shared a photo on Twitter on the occasion and used a phrase from 'Star Wars' movie to wish the little boy. In the cute picture, the father and the son are seen opening presents, which are surrounded by blue-coloured balloons. The little boy, Mr Musk's first son with Canadian singer Grimes, was born on May 4, 2020.

"May the 4th be with you," Mr Musk said in his short, sweet tweet.

May the 4th be with you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jicWCJohs5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2023

It went massively viral, amassing more than 30 million views and over half a million likes.

"You look like a very attentive loving father. Kudus to you," commented one user. "This is the cutest picture on twitter today," tweeted another.

"Happy Birthday, Lil X," a third user said on Twitter.

A few months ago, X AE A-XII was in the news for making an appearance during his father's Zoom meeting. The little boy was seen perched on his father's lap when Mr Musk joined the digital meeting in December 2022.

The toddler even said 'Hi' several times and waved towards the camera while his dad giggled.

Before this, X also paid a visit to the Twitter headquarters. According to The Washington Post, the day Mr Musk took ownership of the microblogging website, he brought his son with him to intense talks at the company's headquarters.

Mr Musk and Grimes usually keep their child out of the spotlight.

In 2021, they also welcomed a daughter via a surrogate, Exa Dark Siderael Musk, known as Y. The pair have been co-parenting their children after splitting up in September last year.