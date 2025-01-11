Matthew Perry's Los Angeles Home, Now Owned By Indian-Origin Woman, Survives Wildfires

The late actor Matthew Perry's Pacific Palisades home where he died, has been saved from the deadly Los Angeles wildfires.

The new owner of the property, Anita Verma-Lallian, confirmed that the fires did not destroy the late Friends actor's former home in an Instagram post on Friday.

"We want to express our deepest gratitude to the brave firefighters, our amazing neighbors, and the entire Palisades community for their help, strength, and support during this heartbreaking time", Anita wrote, in part.

As per 'People', the realtor who sold her the home, Brooke Elliott Laurinkus, helped to monitor the home and protect it from any fires amid the natural disaster. After thanking Laurinkus for "keeping us updated on everything happening", Anita said Laurinkus will "also be assisting anyone in need of a temporary home during this time".

She asked followers to consider donating to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. "Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragedy, and we hope we can come together to heal, protect, and rebuild what's been lost", she wrote. "The Palisades will always hold a special place in our hearts".

The movie producer and real estate developer bought the property in an off-market deal one year after Mathew Perry's sudden death.

She announced the purchase and her plans to use the house as a vacation home in an Instagram post on October 31, 2024.

In the caption, she vowed to honour the actor's "joy" as the new owner of the home. "We chose to honour the positive aspects of the previous owner's life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people", she wrote. "The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home".

