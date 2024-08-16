Matthew Perry 'Froze' When Doctor Gave Him Large Ketamine Dose Before Death

Matthew Perry had been undergoing weeks of ketamine therapy for depression.

Actor Matthew Perry, one of the leads of the superhit sitcom "Friends", seemed to "freeze up" after a doctor administered a "large dose" of ketamine two weeks before his overdose, according to a report. The doctor was charged in connection with his death on Thursday, the NY post reported.

Shocking details have emerged about the involvement of Perry's long-time assistant and medical professionals accused of taking advantage of the actor's battle with substance abuse. They allegedly sold him ketamine for thousands of dollars, which contributed to his death.

Among those facing charges are Salvador Plascencia and another doctor, Mark Chavez, Perry's long-time assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and alleged street dealer Erik Fleming and Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles".

US Attorney Martin Estrada said that the medical professionals provided Perry with a large quantity of ketamine, a drug typically used as an anaesthetic. It was revealed that the doctors discussed how much the former "Friends" star might be willing to pay in a series of text messages, using derogatory terms to refer to him.

Plascencia, 42, was licenced to prescribe and administer the powerful sedative but took advantage of Perry's well-known drug problems. Plascencia even texted Iwamasa, “I wonder how much this moron will pay” for ketamine as the actor's condition worsened, according to the indictment.

However, 16 days before Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his California home in October 2023, the doctor retreated when the actor had an episode in which he seemed to “freeze up” and his blood pressure went up after receiving a “large dose” of ketamine.

Iwamasa, who had lived with Perry and served as his assistant since 1994, administered at least 27 doses of ketamine to the actor during the final five days of his life. Three of the doses, prosecutors claim, led to his “death and serious bodily injury".



At the time of his death, Perry had been undergoing weeks of ketamine therapy for depression. When the clinic physicians refused to increase his ketamine dosage, the Fools Rush In star reached out to Plascencia, as stated by Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

