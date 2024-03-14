Matthew Perry 'Felt He Was Beating' His Addiction Struggles, Says Stepfather Keith Morrison

Mr Morrison said that the grief continues to be difficult to cope with after Perry died

Matthew Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison, an award-winning correspondent for Dateline NBC said his stepson "felt like he was beating" his struggles with addiction and "it's not easy" coping with the grief, BBC reported.

While speaking to NBC's Today presenter Hoda Kotb on her Making Spaces podcast, he said Mr Perry "didn't get to have his third act, and that's not fair".

"He was goofy. He was funny. He was acerbic. But even if he didn't say a word, he was the centre of attention," Mr Morrison added.

Mr Morrison married Mr Perry's mother in 1981, he said the actor felt he was in a good place shortly before his death after long periods of drug and alcohol addiction.

"He felt like he was beating it," he said. "But you never beat it, and he knew that, too.

"That's a whirlwind of a life - to get involved in a programme that became as wildly successful as it was, to be fighting an addiction that was so virulent, that went after him so hard."

Mr Morrison said that the grief continues to be difficult to cope with after Perry died at the end of last October at the age of 54.

"It's with you every day," he said. "It's with you all the time and there's some new aspect of it that assaults your brain. It's not easy."

Morrison added he and Perry were "chalk and cheese" but "we got along fine".

"I was there for him, and he knew it," he added.

Matthew Perry who was best known for playing 'Chandler Bing' in Friends was tragically found dead at his home in Los Angeles in October last year. He was 54. First responders found Mr Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house and were unable to revive him.

The report said Perry's death was an accident from the "acute effects" of ketamine. He was said to have been using infusion therapy for depression and anxiety with his last treatment more than a week before his death.