EU discussed imposing more sanctions on Moscow

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday decried Russia's attack on the Ukrainian port city Mariupol as "a massive war crime", as the bloc discussed imposing more sanctions on Moscow.

"What's happening now in Mariupol is a massive war crime, destroying everything, bombarding and killing everybody," Borrell said at the start of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)