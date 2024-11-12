Massive Verizon Fios Outage Reported Across US East Coast, Millions Affected

Millions of people in the US East Coast are reporting outage in Verizon Fios internet. According to Down Detector, the reports started coming from early Tuesday morning (local time). The heat map of the United States shows users majorly reporting issues in Boston, New York and Washington. The area covers an area of almost 300 miles or 500 kilometres from Philadelphia and Pennsylvania to Richmond and Virginia. Verizon's wireless network is one of the largest in the United States, covering 70 per cent of the country with its LTE network.

Several users started posting about the outage on X (formerly Twitter).

"Verizon has all of us night owls and insomniacs in a tizzy because there's an apparent outage, nationwide. It's definitely here in DC, MD, and I believe Virginia," commented one user. "This verizon internet outage seems unusual. Annoying also," said another.

"Huge internet outage for Verizon happening overnight. It's already been out over two hours," said a third user.

Responding to one of the users, Verizon said, "There is either an outage or network maintenance impacting your area. We don't have full details just yet. Our apologies for any inconvenience this is causing. We're trying to get all the information from our network team so we can provide you all an update."

Reports of the outages spiked between midnight and 2 am EST, with the network receiving thousands of complaints during this time, according to Down Detector.

Ninety per cent of these complaints relate to the internet services, nine per cent were described as "total blackout" while one per cent affected TV streaming.

Verizon Fios is a fiber-optic internet, TV, and phone service provided by the company.