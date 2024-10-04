Advertisement

"We Will Defeat Our Enemies": Khamenei's Rare Sermon Amid Israel Crisis

Read Time: 1 min
A massive crowd has gathered in Tehran for a rare Friday sermon by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that could shed light on Iran's plans after they launched a wave of missile attack on Israel.

Visuals shows thousands of people gathered at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla mosque in central Tehran.

Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, holds the highest authority in the country. His sermon on Friday afternoon is the first in almost five years and comes just three days before the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

His sermon follows a prayer ceremony for Hassan Nasrallah, the chief of Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah who was killed in an airstrike last week.

