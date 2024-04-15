Married US Teacher Found Undressed In Car With Student, Charged With Sex Abuse

She was arrested and booked into jail on one count of felony sexual abuse by a school employee.

A married substitute teacher was arrested in Nebraska after she was caught undressed in the backseat of a car with a teenage boy, New York Post reported. According to a release from the Sheriff's office, cops were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on a dead-end road near Bennington on April 13 around 3 am. When deputies arrived, they found 45-year-old Erin Ward and a 17-year-old boy in the backseat of a Honda sedan.

The boy, who was not wearing clothes, hopped into the driver's seat and fled the scene before he crashed the vehicle about two blocks away He then ran away on foot. However, he was found more than an hour later in a nearby neighbourhood wearing only underwear and a T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Ward remained at the scene and allegedly confessed to having sex with the boy, who she confirmed is 17 years old and a student at one of the high schools where she worked.

She was arrested and booked into jail on one count of felony sexual abuse by a school employee. The vehicle involved in the incident belonged to Ward and her spouse, deputies later found.

Both Ward and the 17-year-old were given minor medical attention following the crash and the victim's flight on foot, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it's working closely with Omaha Public Schools. The school also released a statement from Burke's principal Darren Rasmussen regarding the situation:

"We are writing to share that law enforcement has arrested a metro-area substitute teacher for inappropriate conduct with a minor. The individual worked at Burke High for several days during the 2023-24 school year. They will not be returning to our school or any others in our district.

Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of the students we serve. We take this most seriously. Counsellors will be available on Tuesday for students in need of support. If you are ever concerned about inappropriate behaviour, please call Child Protective Services at 1-800-652-1999 or contact law enforcement."

