Marketing, Pricing, Trading: 5 Things To Watch As Anthropic IPO Nears

Anthropic PBC is in the home stretch for its initial public offering, which including the $26 billion private placement is poised to top SpaceX's record. The deal could raise up to $90.4 billion for the company and its co-founders when it prices on November 18, cementing the first listing for a frontier AI model maker.

Here are five things investors should be looking for in the days ahead.

1. Formal Marketing. Before a company battles the final boss of IPOs - the pricing - it has to go out and convince investors why they should buy as many shares as possible. Anthropic's marketing campaign ahead of next Wednesday includes both lofty projections and star power, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. research analysts sharing models predicting Anthropic's revenue will soar to about $685 billion by 2030, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon sitting down with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for a live-streamed chat.

2. Subscription Levels. Anthropic's filing Tuesday laid out terms such as the $70 to $78 per share price range, and info giving investors information to calculate its fully diluted valuation could reach $1.4 trillion. It also coincided with the start of gauging demand for shares. The deal is already multiple times oversubscribed, meaning there are orders to cover all of the shares in the deal several times over. For reference, SpaceX's $75 billion base offering drew more than $350 billion of demand.

READ | Anthropic Sets $70-$78 Price Band Per Share, Targets Trillion-Dollar Listing

3. Potential Upsize. There's no guarantee that Anthropic will increase the size of its IPO or the valuation, but with orders flowing in, a strong response from investors will tempt the company to swell its target, likely around the middle of the marketing period. A boost to the valuation is under consideration, the Financial Times reported. Then again, given the volatility in AI stocks in recent weeks, and the risk that an upsize would take away from the demand companies like to see driving up their share prices on the first day, Anthropic may just keep its goal where it is.

4. Pricing. The IPO's pricing date on November 18 is a week away, and a week has lately been a very long time in the stock market. CoreWeave Inc.'s results Tuesday quieted fears around AI spending to a degree, after a bruising selloff. Still, with earnings from Nvidia Corp. on Nov. 17, and the company's investigation of CEO Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy ongoing, market turmoil would likely affect Anthropic's thinking around where to price the deal.

5. Trading. The true test of whether bankers and the company did their jobs comes down to less than a full trading day. Anthropic is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq around midday on November 19, with indications of the potential opening price flowing in the morning before stock actually changes hands. Investors who received allocations will be hoping for a pop, though if the price falls they can sell out quickly. Backers who got in early and employees with shares are set for outsized profits, unless the stock really slumps - and due to lock-up agreements, they'll be left holding onto their stakes for awhile yet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)