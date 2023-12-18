Mark Zuckerberg's Hawaii Compound Includes Secret Bunker, 11 Treehouses: Report

The 1,400-acre property comes with a 6-foot stone wall.

Surprising new details about Mark Zuckerberg's expansive compound in Hawaii have been revealed. An in-depth investigation by Wired has unveiled unconventional elements in the Meta founder's island retreat, such as an underground bunker with a reinforced metal door, a cluster of 11 tree houses connected by rope bridges, and robust security measures.

Based on building plans examined by the publication and information from an undisclosed source familiar with the development, Mr Zuckerberg's compound consists of approximately 12 structures, encompassing guest houses and facilities related to agriculture and ranching. Cumulatively, these buildings are designed to accommodate "at least 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms," according to the report.

The primary residential components are two mansions, purportedly equipped with opulent features like a gym, pools, sauna, hot tub, cold plunge, and tennis court. However, the most intriguing aspect of the residence may lie beneath the surface.

According to Wired, the architectural plans indicate that the two primary residences "will be connected by a tunnel that leads to a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter." This bunker is said to include living spaces, areas for mechanical equipment, and an escape hatch. The entrance to the shelter is described as similar to those found in bomb shelters, reinforced with concrete.

Sources shared with the publication that the entire compound is designed for self-sufficiency, featuring an 18-foot-tall water tank and pump system, along with extensive food production capabilities already established on the property.

In a more lighthearted development on the estate, there are reportedly plans for a collection of tree houses.

According to Wired, documents show "a web of 11 disk-shaped treehouses" that will be connected by rope bridges "allowing visitors to cross from one building to the next while staying among the treetops."

A spokesperson for the couple told People in a statement, "Mark and Priscilla value the time their family spends at Ko'olau Ranch and in the local community and are committed to preserving the ranch's natural beauty. When they acquired the property, they rescinded an existing agreement that would have allowed for portions of the property to be divided into 80 luxury homes. Under their care, less than one per cent of the overall land is developed with the vast majority dedicated to farming, ranching, conservation, open spaces and wildlife preservation. This includes a large cattle ranching program, organic ginger and turmeric farms, a nursery dedicated to native plant restoration, and partnering with Kauai's foremost wildlife conservation experts to protect native birds and other endangered or threatened wildlife populations."

Wired reported that hundreds of workers are trucked in and out and are prohibited from sharing any information about the property. They are not allowed to talk about the project, take photos or even communicate with other teams on site. Workers have been fired for not following the non-disclosure agreements.