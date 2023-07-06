Mark Zuckerberg Was Off Twitter For 11 Years, Returned Today To Post This

Zuckerberg's last tweet was in January 2012

Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was off Twitter for more than 11 years. This morning, he returned to the microblogging site and dropped a meme, around the same time as Threads, Meta's answer to Elon Musk's Twitter, was launched.

Zuckerberg shared a meme, showing a man dressed as Spiderman pointing at another dressed in the same costume. The image is from the 1967 Spider-Man cartoon "Double Identity" in which a villain attempts to impersonate the hero.

The meme was shared without any comment.

His last post was on January 18, 2012 when he asked people to tell their Congress that they want them to be "pro-internet".

The Meta CEO has introduced introduced Threads as an "open and friendly public space for conversation".

"Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind. I think the world needs this kind of friendly community, and I'm grateful to all of you who are part of Threads from day one. Threads is available in the app store now," he said.

Responding to a question on whether Threads can become bigger than Twitter, Zuckerberg said, "It'll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully we will."

Opinions are sharply divided on whether Threads will outperform Twitter. Some say its links to Instagram, which provides it with a ready user base, will be an advantage, especially at a time when Elon Musk and new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino try to revive the struggling business. Others, however, feel that Twitter has a news-oriented outlook that Instagram, primarily a visual platform, will find difficult to replace.

In fact, Meta just needs one-fourth of its Instagram users to join Threads to rival Twitter's user base.