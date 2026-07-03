Mark Zuckerberg Says AI Agent Development Going Slower Than Expected

Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told an internal town hall on Thursday that AI agent development over the last four months has not "accelerated in the way we expected," according to a recording heard by Reuters.

Zuckerberg added that a company reorganization that included major job cuts had not been as "clean" as it could have been and that the company's bets on the new structure "haven't come to fruition yet."

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