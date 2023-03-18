Mark Zuckerberg Grilled By Meta Employees In Meeting

Mark Zuckerberg is questioned by Meta staff at a town hall meeting.

Employees at Meta confronted Mark Zuckerberg at an all-hands meeting on Friday after learning about the significant layoffs at their company, according to The Washington Post.

As part of the company's "Year of Efficiency," the CEO of Meta revealed in a Facebook post on March 14 that they want to fire another 10,000 workers and implement a new hiring freeze.

The Washington Post,which obtained a transcript of the meeting on March 16, reported that Zuckerberg answered queries and made an effort to describe Meta's restructuring and reorganisation strategy.

Also Read | "Top Performers Were Let Go": Meta Employee Laid Off On Maternity Leave

"Zuckerberg was asked a question regarding how employees are expected to trust the company's leadership after two rounds of layoffs. He said that he would expect to be evaluated based on the company's performance and transparency about its mission, but that leaders should be allowed to change their thinking," reported the news outlet.

"I would guess that the way people would evaluate whether you trust me and want to work at this company is whether we are succeeding in making progress toward the overall stated goals," Zuckerberg said in the town hall. "I think a lot of this is about the results we are able to deliver."

A question on the company's plans for remote work was also posed to Zuckerberg. He said that it might be "an ongoing conversation," but he didn't completely rule out the possibility of return-to-office orders.

The psychological consequences of the layoffs on the company's employees were raised by another employee. Mr. Zuckerberg admitted that the uncertainty that results from disclosing layoff intentions in advance is real, but added that "it's not like we can just pause working while we are figuring this out."