Mark Zuckerberg Breaks Silence Over Data Row, Says Facebook Made "Mistakes" Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg made the comments on Cambridge Analytica data scandal through his page on the social media website.

Mark Zuckerberg spoke for in public for the fist time since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke San Francisco: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, breaking his silence over the data scandal roiling the social network, acknowledged Wednesday the company made "mistakes" and needs to "step up" to fix the problem.



"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you," Zuckerberg said in his first public comments since the scandal broke.







"I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again."



Writing on his Facebook page, Zuckerberg said "the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago."



"But we also made mistakes, there's more to do, and we need to step up and do it."



