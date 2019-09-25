Many Megacities To Be Hit Annually By Extreme Weather In 2050: UN Report

Many coastal megacities to experience once-a-century weather catastrophes: IPCC

By 2050, many coastal megacities and small island nations will experience once-a-century weather catastrophes every year, even with an aggressive drawdown of greenhouse gas emissions, a major UN report said on Wednesday.

More than a billion people will, by mid-century, be living in areas prone to cyclones, large-scale flooding and other extreme weather events amplified by rising seas, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) projected.

