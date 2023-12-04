Manuel Rocha: 5 Points On Former US Diplomat Arrested On Charges Of Spying For Cuba

Born in Colombia, Rocha grew up in New York and holds multiple degrees from Yale, Harvard and Georgetown universities. Forbes said he served is the US foreign service for over two decades.

Rocha was appointed as the US ambassador to Bolivia in the year 2000. He had stirred a major controversy during the 2002 Bolivian election after suggesting US aid the country may stop if Evo Morales is elected to office.

When he was finally elected three years later, Mr Morales expelled Rocha's successor as chief of the diplomatic mission for inciting "civil war".

In his 25-year-long diplomatic career, he mostly served in Latin America, especially during the Cold War, Fox News said. He also served in Argentina, Italy, Honduras, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic in addition to Bolivia.