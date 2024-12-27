Teacher To Prime Minister: Timeline Of Manmohan Singh's Illustrious Career

Dr Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on December 26. As the 14th Prime Minister of India, Dr Singh made a lasting impact on the country's political and economic landscape. He was also the first Sikh to hold the position of Prime Minister.

Dr Singh is also remembered for his remarkable contributions as Finance Minister under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1991 when he spearheaded groundbreaking economic reforms that opened India's economy to the world.

As the nation mourns his loss, here is a look at the key moments from Dr Manmohan Singh's extraordinary life and career: