Teacher To Prime Minister: Timeline Of Manmohan Singh's Illustrious Career

Dr Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on December 26. As the 14th Prime Minister of India, Dr Singh made a lasting impact on the country's political and economic landscape. He was also the first Sikh to hold the position of Prime Minister.
Dr Singh is also remembered for his remarkable contributions as Finance Minister under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1991 when he spearheaded groundbreaking economic reforms that opened India's economy to the world.
As the nation mourns his loss, here is a look at the key moments from Dr Manmohan Singh's extraordinary life and career:
- 1932: The former Prime Minister was born in the small town of Gah, a part of undivided Punjab in British India. This area later became part of Pakistan after the partition in 1947.
- 1947: His family, like millions of others, migrated to India after the partition.
- 1948: He completed his matriculation in India.
- 1952-54: He completed both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Punjab University, where he developed a deep interest in economics.
- 1957: He moved to England and completed his Honours degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge. There, he was influenced by economists like Nicholas Kaldor, Joan Robinson, and Amartya Sen.
- 1957: Upon returning to India, he joined Punjab University as a teacher.
- 1962: He moved to Oxford University to pursue a Doctorate in Philosophy (D.Phil) in
- Economics. His time at Oxford provided him with an international perspective on economic policies and theory.
- 1963: After completing his D.Phil, he returned to Punjab University, where he became a professor of Economics.
- 1966-69: In these years, he served as a key member of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).
- 1969-71: He was a professor at the Delhi School of Economics.
- 1971: He was appointed as the Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Commerce.
- 1972-76: He served as the Chief Economic Advisor to the Ministry of Finance.
- 1976: He was promoted to the position of Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.
- 1976: The same year, he was appointed as an Honorary Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
- 1982-85: He served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India's central bank.
- 1985-87: He served as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, where he worked on India's long-term development strategies.
- 1987: In recognition of his invaluable contributions to India's economy and public life, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award.
- 1990-91: He served as the Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister of India.
- 1991: He became the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
- 1991: He was appointed as Finance Minister under Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.
- 1995: He was elected to the Rajya Sabha and re-elected several times - 2001, 2007, 2013, and 2019.
- 1991-96: During his tenure as Finance Minister, from 1991 to 1996, he introduced landmark economic reforms, including the liberalisation of India's economy and the removal of the "permit raj" system, which transformed the country's economic landscape. His 1991 Union Budget was a game-changer, rescuing India from a financial crisis and paving the way for its rise as a global power.
- 2004: He became the 14th Prime Minister of India, taking office after leading the Indian National Congress to victory in the general elections.
- 2005: He signed the historic Indo-US Civil Nuclear Deal with US President George W. Bush.
- 2007: Under his leadership, India achieved a GDP growth rate of 9 per cent, positioning the country as the second-fastest-growing major economy globally.
- 2009: He won a second consecutive term as Prime Minister, making him the first PM since Jawaharlal Nehru in 1962 to be re-elected after completing a full term.
- 2012: His second term, however, was marred by controversy, with allegations surrounding the spectrum allocation scam, the coal scam, and the Commonwealth Games scam.
- 2014: He received the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Paulownia Flowers from Japan, a prestigious honour recognising his contributions to strengthening India-Japan relations.
- 2014: His party lost the general election to BJP, and he resigned as Prime Minister.
- 2019: He was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.
- 2024: After an illustrious 33-year-long career in Parliament, he died on December 26.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world