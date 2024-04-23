Man Undergoes Surgery After Dental Implant Pierces Brain In Botched Treatment

Ramazan Yilmaz visited a private dental clinic due to a toothache.

Ramazan Yilmaz, a 40-year-old man from Bursa, Turkey, visited a private dental clinic for a routine tooth extraction procedure. Following the examination, the dentist recommended dental implants to replace the extracted teeth. However, during the implant surgery, things took a horrifying turn, according to The Metro.

According to Mr Yilmaz, the dentist allegedly struggled while placing the implant and ended up forcing the screw through his jawbone and into his cranial cavity, near the brain and spinal fluid. Yilmaz reported experiencing excruciating pain and hearing a bone-cracking sound during the procedure. Despite his concerns, the dentist reportedly dismissed them as normal.

"So, we entrusted him with the procedure. Later, while pulling my teeth and performing the implant procedure on the same day, he informed his secretary that the device he was using was faulty. He then proceeded to perform the procedure manually. As he attempted to place the screw, I noticed he was exerting excessive force. I pointed this out to him, mentioning that I heard a bone-cracking sound," Mr Yilmaz told The Metro.

"However, he reassured me that it was normal. When I screamed in pain, he finally took an X-ray," Ramazan said.

The dentist then allegedly took Yilmaz to a local hospital and fled the scene. Hospital staff immediately performed a CT scan, revealing the severity of the situation. Mr Yilmaz underwent lengthy surgery to remove the misplaced implant. Thankfully, the operation was successful, and Yilmaz recovered from the ordeal.

"Before the operation, they warned me that I could lose my life. I made peace with my children and bid them farewell. Thankfully, I emerged safely from the surgery," Mr Yilmaz said.

Mr Yilmaz is now pursuing legal action against the dentist, identified in reports as AD, who reportedly denies responsibility for the incident, claiming it was a medical complication.