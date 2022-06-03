Man Posts Face-Swapped Photo Of Queen Elizabeth, Claims No One Noticed It

Most of the UK is currently celebrating the Queen's 70 years of rule

A man working in the United Kingdom (UK) was asked to decorate the office space with pictures of Queen Elizabeth II for her platinum jubilee celebration, but instead decided to do something that left internet users scratching their heads.

It might take a while for most people to notice, but the picture in the frame is not of the Queen, but that of ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The picture has elicited quite the response online with it being viral on both Reddit and Twitter.

The picture, posted on Reddit by an account called @NoContextBrits, features a text message with an explanation, "My office wants us to decorate our desks for the jubilee. I've been putting up photos of the queen face swapped with Sir Alex Ferguson. Nobody's noticed yet."

Many users commented saying this was genius, with one Reddit user even saying, "To be fair, I've never seen the 2 of them in the same room together....."

Most of the UK is currently celebrating the Queen's 70 years of rule with a four-day celebration lasting from Thursday to Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth was a 25-year-old princess when she succeeded her father king George VI in 1952, bringing a rare touch of glamour to a battered nation still enduring food rations after World War II.

Seventy years on, she is now the only monarch most Britons have ever known, becoming an enduring figurehead through often troubled times.

Britain's first and very likely only Platinum Jubilee will see street parties, pop concerts and parades till Sunday. Several high profile celebrities are also planned to perform at these events, with the entire country given a holiday for four days until Sunday.