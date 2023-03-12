Man Mistakenly Attempts To Rob His Own Son At Knifepoint In Scotland

The man has been jailed for 26 months

In an unusual incident, a man attempted to rob his own son at knifepoint in Scotland's Glasgow, BBC reported. Interestingly, the man was unaware the target was his own son. The incident happened last year in November, when a 45-year-old masked man targeted a teenage boy at an ATM in Cranhill, Glasgow.

The 17-year-old victim had used the cash machine close to his home to withdraw 10 pounds (Rs 986). After collecting the cash, the teenager saw a hooded man dressed in dark clothing with a snood over his face lurking nearby.

Describing the incident, prosecutor Carrie Stevens said, "As he put his card in his pocket and took the cash from the machine, he turned left and felt something against the left side of his face. He was pinned up against the wall by the neck. The boy felt a large kitchen knife pressed against his face.''

The hooded man then demanded he gives him the money.

However, the teenager immediately identified his father from his voice and was left stunned. He asked his father, ''Are you serious? Do you know who this is?'' When the attacker said he didn't care, the boy pulled down his snood and asked, "What are you doing?"

He responded, "I'm sorry, I'm desperate."

The son soon fled the scene and told his family members about the incident before alerting the police. The robber was subsequently arrested and later confessed to his crime. "I didn't know it was him at the cash machine. I have done it. I will do the time for it,'' he said while admitting a charge of attempting to rob the victim.

Sheriff Andrew Cubie, who sentenced the man to 26 months, told the court, "These are an extraordinary set of events."