Man Insists Black Woman, Daughter On Vacation Shower Before Swimming

Carle Wheeler was doing what one does on a vacation in the sun, hanging with her 5-year-old daughter at the pool at the hotel they were staying at in Pasadena, California

In recent months, episodes in which black people were questioned or had the police called on them - while renting an apartment Airbnb, barbecuing, falling asleep in a common room at Yale, or sitting in a Starbucks - have drawn wide attention, much of it fueled by strong emotions on social media. The incidents have given rise to the hashtag #LivingWhileBlack and some had only been resolved after the people were questioned or arrested by police