An assailant who stabbed and wounded two police officers in Jerusalem's Old City on Wednesday was shot dead by security forces, Israeli police said.

The assailant armed with a knife stabbed two officers near a Jewish religious school in the Old City, before being "neutralised", police said. A police spokesman confirmed to AFP that the assailant had been shot dead.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)