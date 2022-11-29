Man In US Fires Shots At Family Members After Heated Argument During Monopoly Game

He was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon

A family game night in Tulsa, in the United States, which was supposed to be a bonding experience, turned violent when a fight broke out between two family members. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home on Saturday evening, Cleveland19 reported.

The family had been drinking alcohol and playing Monopoly when a fight broke out between John Armstrong and his stepfather. After knocking over the game board and turning over furniture, they were told to take the fight outside by another family member.

''John Armstrong was drinking with relatives in Tulsa Saturday when he started fighting with his stepdad over the game,'' cops told KTUL.

In the process, Mr. Armstrong got a cut on the hand, which infuriated him more. He pulled out a gun and chased his stepfather and stepsister down the street, pointing the weapon at them. Soon after, the stepsister called 911 and complained that he fired a shot at her and her father. Thankfully, no one was injured by the shot.

Meanwhile, when the police arrived, officers could not find the gun, saying that they believe Mr Armstrong hid it in the house before surrendering. He was subsequently arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon.

The police also found the Monopoly money and game pieces scattered around the living room. "We don't know if it was about game pieces, play money, real money, but something set him off," TPD Officer Danny Bean told Fox 23.

"Armstrong won't be able to use the 'get out of jail free' card for this one," police wrote in a Facebook post.