Man In England Took Ex Girlfriend For Last Meal At McDonald's, Killed Her With Axe In Forest

Katie Kenyon's body was found after seven days of search.

A man in England took his ex girlfriend for her final meal at McDonald's before brutally killing her with an axe, according to a report in the BBC. Andrew Burfield, 51, had initially told the police that Katie Kenyon was killed "accidentally" when he was trying to hit a tree with his axe. But he later changed his plea to admit the murder. On Thursday, the Preston Crown Court in Lancashire sentenced him to jail for 32 years, according to a tweet from the police.

A man who yesterday pled guilty to murder has today been sentenced to life in prison.



51-year-old Andrew Burfield, the ex-boyfriend of Katie Kenyon, will have to serve 32 years before he is eligible to apply for parole, after which time there is no guarantee he will be released. pic.twitter.com/naCJosNGZI — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) November 17, 2022

The killing took place on April 22 this year in the Forest of Bowland and the 33-year-old's body was buried in a grave, which Burfield had dug the day before.

Burfield was arrested after the woman disappeared, but in four police interviews, he denied any knowledge of her whereabouts, said the BBC. But in a subsequent round of questioning, his version of events changed.

The 51-year-old told the police that he took Ms Kenyon to the forest for a picnic where he threw the axe at a tree as part of a bet and hit her head. He claimed she was hit with the back of the axe and denied any other injury.

However, a post mortem showed she was struck an estimated 12 times, as per a report in The Guardian. The forensics department officials called the attack "ferocious and cruel", the outlet further said.

"You should prepare yourself for the prospect that you may never be released, such is your dangerousness," the judge said pronouncing the verdict.

Ms Kenyon's body was found after seven days of search and involved 60 specialist officers from Lancashire Police, the fire department, dog teams, volunteers and drones, said The Guardian.