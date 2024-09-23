Man Gets Huge Monster Energy Drink Logo Tattooed On Chest, Company Reacts

A man's bold decision to get the Monster Energy Drink logo tattooed across his chest has sparked amusement online. The tattoo, featuring the company's recognisable large "M" symbol, was shared on social media platform X. The image showed the surrounding skin red and inflamed, indicating the ink was freshly done.

The tattoo drew attention for its size, as the large "M" – designed to resemble three claw marks – was placed prominently on the man's chest, covering much of the space. While the man seemed proud of his new ink, Monster Energy's response on social media was far from enthusiastic.

The energy drink company replied to the viral post with a humorous comment, saying, “Kinda wish we never saw this.”

kinda wish we never saw this https://t.co/ssmUUDN4Ll — Monster Energy (@MonsterEnergy) September 21, 2024

The remark quickly gained traction, with many users chiming in.

That makes two of us — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ⭕️ (@BrokenOutlaw) September 21, 2024

Definitely lost a bet — Drae (@deviousdrae) September 21, 2024

Someone shared that they had debated getting a Monster tattoo, saying, “just don't know where to have it. Lol, I have seen a Skateboarder (I forgot his name) got a full chest tat and gets free monsters for life or something. That's something I might have to do, but; I will stick with what's coming for now.”

send pics when you get it — Monster Energy (@MonsterEnergy) September 21, 2024

Imagine being so devoted to monster energy that you get this tattoo, and then monster denounces it — Wrestling, with Politics (@DK_Able) September 21, 2024

I have a feeling that's not the response from you that he was hoping for. — Tobias 愛 Solem (@tobiassolem) September 21, 2024

This isn't the first time someone has gotten a drink logo tattooed. Earlier, a man posted a photo of his "Spite" tattoo – a misspelled tribute to the popular Sprite soda. "I love my Spite can and temporary tattoo. Dude, not going deep enough on the 'y' wasn't intentional, but it sure is appropriate, haha," the man shared his amusing error with the internet.