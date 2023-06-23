Man From Singapore Missing After Falling Off Cargo Ship In US

The man's family has asked people across the world to pray for Furqan.

A man from Singapore is missing after falling off a cargo ship in US waters. According to Independent, Muhammad Furqan Mohamed Rashid fell from the vessel 22 kilometres off the coast of Point Conception, California. The US Coast Guard had not named the man, but his friend shared an emotional post on Wednesday, which included his photo. The 25-year-old was taking part in a qualification exercise to become a junior deck officer and was "filled with hope and excitement", his friend Muhammad Fariz said on Facebook.

"I come before you today with a heavy heart, seeking your support and prayers for a dear friend who is currently lost at sea. It is with profound concern and desperation that I reach out to each and every one of you, humbly requesting your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy during this incredibly challenging time," Mr Fariz said in the post.

"The search and rescue efforts are in full swing, but the vastness of the ocean has made the task arduous and complex," he added.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday that it is in contact with Mr Furqan's family.

According to Independent, the 65-foot cargo ship was travelling from China to Long Beach.

Channel News Asia (CNA) quoted officials as saying that the rescue operation was suspended after searching for the missing crew by air and sea for nearly 15 hours.

"The decision to suspend an active search is never easy and is only made after exhaustive efforts to find the missing person," Chief Warrant Officer John Rose said.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to this crewmember's friends and family," the official added.

Mr Furqan's family received the news of his disappearance on Wednesday, his brother Fathul Islam told local outlets.

Mr Islam described his younger brother as an "honest and sincere" worker who took his job "very seriously".