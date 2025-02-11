Man Flees Home During Los Angeles Wildfires, Returns To Find Bear Living There

Days after the devastating Eaton Fire forced evacuations, a California resident returned home only to find a shocking guest at home. It was a massive 238-kg black bear in the crawl space beneath his Altadena house.

Sam Arbid and his neighbours fled while the wildfire scorched over 14,000 acres. But when he returned, a utility company informed him that power couldn't be restored because a bear had moved in under his home.

"I think he was scared," Mr Arbid told local news outlet KCAL.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) dispatched a team of eight to remove the bear, known by locals as "Barry." Since tranquilising him was not an option due to the limited space, wildlife officials came up with an alternative.

"They made a feast for him," Mr Arbid revealed.

The team placed a trap near the crawl space entrance and lured the bear out using rotisserie chicken, sardines, tomato sauce, apples, and peanut butter. Within minutes, Barry walked into the trap, triggering the door shut.

The bear, a frequent visitor in the neighbourhood, was transported to Angeles National Forest, where he underwent a welfare check, was GPS-collared, and then safely released, the CDFW said in a social media post.

Recently, CDFW safely removed a 525-pound bear from a crawl space in LA County after the homeowner was evacuated due to the Eaton Fire. The homeowner was able to return once power was restored, and the home is now bear-proof. pic.twitter.com/I7vPM5cLxZ — California Department of Fish and Wildlife (@CaliforniaDFW) January 30, 2025

Mr Arbid and his wife had previously heard about bears in the area but never imagined one would take up residence beneath their home. "Nobody knew the bear was actually living under our house. That was a surprise to everybody," Mr Arbid said.

Experts believe Barry took refuge under the house during the Eaton Fire, as the space likely felt safe despite the chaos outside. Following Barry's removal, officials sealed off the crawl space and urged residents in bear-prone areas to use bear-proof materials to prevent similar incidents.

The Eaton Fire was one of California's most destructive wildfires. Beyond displacing residents, the flames severely impacted local wildlife.

From fish to birds and mammals, many species suffered. Scientists and conservationists have undertaken rescue efforts such as relocating endangered steelhead trout from toxic ash-filled waters. While some animals, like burrowing reptiles and amphibians, were initially protected underground, others, such as monarch butterflies and invertebrates, likely died, reported Smithsonian Magazine.

Birds and mammals that escaped the flames still suffered from toxic smoke inhalation, which has long-term health consequences. Predators like mountain lions are struggling to hunt in the altered landscape, and displaced animals may increase human-wildlife conflicts.