Man Finds 60-Year-Old McDonal's Meal In bathroom Wall, Says 'Fries Still Crispy'

The photo was posted by the man who found it on Reddit.

A man in Illinois, United States, found a 60-year-old McDonald's meal in his bathroom wall during a renovation. The man posted about it on Reddit, where he said the smell of the fast food surprised him.

The man, identified as Rob by the New York Post, said the meal was found "wrapped up in an old rag", with a packet of half-finished French fries.

Since being posted five days ago, the post has received 216 comments on Reddit. Rob too is replying to users who are gobsmacked by the discovery.

Rob said he is “pretty sure” that the meal has been there since 1959, when his home was built. He added that the fries were still “perfectly crispy”.

The man also said that he was relieved to find that the wrapped paper contained only fries and not something more sinister.

“Hey you now are the oldest McD in the walls find so far. I was the winner with it from 2001. You obliterated that,” a Reddit user commented on his post.

“I need to check inside my walls now,” added another. “McDonald's fries never go bad. It's just an urban legend,” a third user commented.

One user pointed to the “5 second rule”, to which users said in this case “70 year rule applies”.

One user asked Rob if there was any renovation done before the current one, to which he replied, “Definitely no recent renovations done in the bathroom I found it in. It was stuck in the original plaster behind and old toilet paper holder.”

Rob further revealed that the family lives close to one of the original McDonald's locations in Crystal Lake. Interestingly, the outlet first opened its door in 1959 - the same year Rob's house was built.