Man Dies In Spain After Contracting 'Ebola-Like Disease' From Tick Bite

The disease has currently no vaccine available

A man in Spain died after contracting a lethal 'bleeding eyes' disease called Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a deadly viral disease with a fatality rate of up to 40%. According to Metro, the 74-year-old died on Saturday after being hospitalised near Madrid.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, was admitted to Rey Juan Carlos University Hospital in Mostoles, Spain, after being bitten by a tick in Toledo, approximately 100 miles southwest of Madrid. After he was diagnosed with the rare Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus, he was transferred to a high-dependency isolation unit at La Paz University Hospital in Madrid to prevent transmission. Initially, his condition was deemed stable, but he subsequently deteriorated after developing all symptoms associated with CCHF.

Tragically, he died from the virus on Saturday, marking the first CCHF-related death in Spain since May 2020. Health authorities are likely to be on high alert to prevent further cases and contain the spread of this dangerous virus.

About Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever

CCHF, described as 'Ebola-like' due to its similar hemorrhagic symptoms, is a disease caused by a tickborne virus. It has been categorised as a "priority disease" on a list by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and currently has no vaccine available. It is also one of nine pathogens deemed most likely to trigger a pandemic. CCHF is endemic in all of Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East and in Asia.

CCHF is transmitted through tick bites or contact with bodily fluids of infected animals or humans. Ticks can also transmit various other diseases, including Lyme disease, and the Powassan virus. The initial symptoms of CCHF include fever, muscle aches, abdominal pain, sore throat, and vomiting. It can also cause mood swings, confusion, and sleepiness, and trigger bleeds, usually from the nose or broken capillaries on the eyes and skin.

As per WHO, general supportive care with treatment of symptoms is the main approach to managing CCHF in people. The antiviral drug ribavirin has been used to treat the infection with apparent benefit. To prevent tick-borne diseases, people are advised to wear protective clothing, use insect repellents, and check for ticks after spending time outdoors.