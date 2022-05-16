Man Collected 12 Stones, Pieces Of Broken Pottery As Souvenirs In Iraq. He Is Now Facing Death Penalty

Eridu is an archaeological site in southern Iraq.

A retired British geologist is accused of artefact smuggling after in Iraq after he picked up 12 stones and shards of broken pottery as souvenirs from a site in Eridu, as part of an organised geology and archaeology tour. Jim Fitton and fellow tourist from Germany Volker Waldmann are facing the death penalty, the Independent reported.

The 66-year-old and Mr Walderman made his first court appearance in Iraq on Sunday, the Independent report further said. Both the men were seen wearing yellow uniforms given to detainees as they appeared before the court.

The men told a three-judge panel that they had not acted with criminal intent.

The items were found in their possession as the tour group prepared to fly out of Baghdad airport on March 20.

Mr Fitton said he “suspected” the items in his possession were ancient fragments, but insisted “at that time didn't know about Iraqi laws”.

He also emphasised on the fact that “there were fences, no guards or signage” that would have made it clear that taking these pieces was an offence.

Mr Fitton said he has a habit of collecting pieces from various sites since he was a geologist, but had no intention of selling them.

Speaking to the BBC earlier this month, Mr Fitton's family in Bath said the 66-year-old was "heartbroken" after missing his daughter's wedding.

A petition has been filed online urging the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office to help free Mr Fitton, his son-in-law Sam Tasker told the BBC, adding that it has received 124,000 signatures.

Bath MP, Wera Hobhouse, accused the Foreign Office of "abandoning" Mr Fitton, but a minister there said the UK had "raised its concerns" with Iraq regarding the death penalty.