Man Chews Off Elderly Man's Ear, Part Of His Face In Train Attack In US

The police are investigating whether illicit drugs played a part in the attacker's actions

A 25-year-old man attacked a 78-year-old elderly man on a train platform in Oregon, US. According to a report by Foxnews, the man allegedly chewed off an elderly man's ear and part of his face.

According to authorities, the 25-year-old man was identified as Koryn Kraemer and he attacked the victim on a MAX platform at the Cleveland Avenue stop in Gresham, Oregon, shortly after 2 a.m.

The police received a call shortly after the attack about a possible stabbing after witnesses reported seeing a large pool of blood on the ground, New York Post reported.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect continuing his attack on top of the victim. The police immediately took the suspect into custody and called paramedics to aid the victim.

The officers soon realised that the suspect used his teeth to attack the victim, instead of a knife. The police said, "The attacker "had chewed off the victim's ear and part of his face. The injury was so severe that responders could see the victim's skull".

The attacker, Kraemer was booked on the charge of second-degree assault and police are investigating whether illicit drugs played a part in the attacker's actions.

A source close to the investigation told the station KATU News that Kraemer allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol and using both fentanyl and marijuana before the attack.



